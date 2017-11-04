'Ease of working for spouses of expats mutually beneficial for India'

Multinational corporations with operations in several countries regularly offer their employees projects away from home. Apart from better remunerations and positions, employees gain a global experience and the companies benefit from utilising the full potential of a highly-skilled worker. But among the top reasons why employees turn down such offers is the obscure future of their families, especially their working partners. While India has made policy changes to extend employment visa to the spouse of an expatriate worker, some stringent conditions are making it unviable. Veer Arjun ...