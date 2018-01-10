Expanding Metro Footprint-II: When rapid transport is the only way out

You might wonder why Kochi Metro should be acquiring 78 boats this year. No, it is not expecting waterlogging in the stations. Instead, it is planning to provide commuters last-mile connectivity to their homes in islands around the city.

By doing so, officials of the company expect ridership to go up 5-10 per cent. And, it will reverse the declining trend in the number of people taking public transport in a city whose population is 2.5 million. In Hyderabad, where the Metro is being built on public private-partnership (PPP), the travel time on the operational 29-km ...