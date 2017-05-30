TRENDING ON BS
Intense heat takes a toll on prices of vegetables by upto 45%
Business Standard

Favourable situation for a rate cut: Ashok Lavasa

Interview with Finance Secretary

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, in an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, said given that inflation was well below the limits set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, there was a case for a rate cut. On job creation, Lavasa said while the government had taken a lot of steps to create employment, the private sector was lagging for several reasons. He added a call needed to be taken on whether the government should continue operating Air India. Edited excerpts: Is there a case for a rate cut by the RBI, with the current macro economic data?   There is ...

ASHOK LAVASA, finance secretary with the central government, to Arup Roychoudhury on the case for interest rate cuts, lagging private investment and whether Air India should continue with the government. Edited excerpts:There have been a number of publicised achievements of the Modi government in terms of economic policy over three years. What could have been done better and what should the focus be on over the next two years?The government has focused on its priorities and been consistent in policy making. Overall, there has been a lot of push, effort, and success in strengthening governance systems. That has been a distinct feature of this government's approach. It has dealt with and corrected loopholes in delivery mechanisms and dealt with issues of implementation.On what could have been better, while the mopping of resources by way of tax collection has been higher than ever before, it is always good to have more to deploy. We would like an improvement in the tax to GDP (gross ...
Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, in an interview with Arup Roychoudhury, said given that inflation was well below the limits set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, there was a case for a rate cut. On job creation, Lavasa said while the government had taken a lot of steps to create employment, the private sector was lagging for several reasons. He added a call needed to be taken on whether the government should continue operating Air India. Edited excerpts: Is there a case for a rate cut by the RBI, with the current macro economic data?   There is ...

