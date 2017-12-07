FinMin weighs fiscal cost of corporation tax cut

The finance ministry is assessing the fiscal cost of reducing the corporation tax rate, which currently stands at 30 per cent, in the upcoming Budget.

Any such move will be contingent upon the goods and service tax (GST) proceeds this year and the projections for next year. In the 2015-16 Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent in four years. According to the internal calculations of the ministry, slashing the rate by five percentage points would result in a hit of Rs 70,000-80,000 crore to the ...