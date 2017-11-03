JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Mega investment show for food sector begins today
Business Standard

Foreign firms may not be allowed to operate drones in India

Moving closer to permitting commercial use of drones, the DGCA has put out draft requirements for public consultations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drones

Foreign companies and citizens are likely to be barred from directly operating drones for civilian use in India, according to draft rules prepared by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Moving closer to permitting commercial use of drones, the  DGCA has put out for public consultations the draft requirements for operation of Civil Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). Coming out with stringent compliance framework, the regulator has proposed unique identification numbers (UINs) for drones apart from various flying restrictions. 

Granting of UINs would be subject to ownership of the drones. The number would be granted to an Indian citizen, central and state governments apart from state-owned and controlled companies, as per the draft norms. Corporates that are registered and have principal place of business in India or those where the substantial ownership and effective control is vested in Indian nationals would be eligible to get UINs.

A company wherein chairman and at least two-thirds of directors are Indian citizens would also fall in the eligible category.
First Published: Fri, November 03 2017. 03:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements