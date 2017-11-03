Foreign firms may not be allowed to operate drones in India

Foreign companies and citizens are likely to be barred from directly operating for civilian use in India, according to draft rules prepared by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Moving closer to permitting commercial use of drones, the has put out for public consultations the draft requirements for operation of Civil Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). Coming out with stringent compliance framework, the regulator has proposed unique identification numbers (UINs) for apart from various flying restrictions.

Granting of UINs would be subject to ownership of the The number would be granted to an Indian citizen, central and state governments apart from state-owned and controlled companies, as per the draft norms. Corporates that are registered and have principal place of business in or those where the substantial ownership and effective control is vested in Indian nationals would be eligible to get UINs.

A company wherein chairman and at least two-thirds of directors are Indian citizens would also fall in the eligible category.