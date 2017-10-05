From Andhra to Goa: States explore Hyperloop as cheaper alternative to HSR

Hyperloop, the transportation solution proposed by founder and CEO Elon Musk, has caught the imagination of various state governments in the country. Hyperloop, which is a new way of transporting people and objects without using conventional cars, trains, planes or ships, is said to be more fast, efficient, and sustainable compared to other modes of transport.

India is one of the few countries that have decided to explore this new transportation mode, which will only cost half of the country's investment.

Recently, California-based Transportation Technologies (HTT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a transportation system in the state.

HTT Chairman and Co-founder Bibop Gresta told Business Standard that Maharastra, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Goa have also shown interest in He added that the company is exploring and conducting feasibility report.

"The year 2018 will be crucial for the company as few of the projects will take shape in India," said Gresta.

The company said it will use a public-private partnership (PPP) model with funding coming primarily from private investors.

Speaking about the Andhra Pradesh project, he said that during Phase-I, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study. Working with partners in the public and private sectors, HTT will analyse the surrounding cityscapes to create the best route between the two cities while identifying all pertinent stakeholders in the region. After conducting the initial six-month feasibility study, Phase-II of the project will construct and build HTT's first in India.

The company also said it is discussing building cubes and capsules in India with 11 partners.

is Musk's idea for a transformational transport system. The technology allows pod-like vehicles to travel through a near-vacuum tube at more than airline speed. The concept of having futuristic high-speed vehicles is not something new, as we have seen with the Japanese trains that are capable of reaching dizzying speeds of 603 kmph.

In the case of technology, the pods are supported by 'skis', which receive air from the suction fan and use it to push against the inner walls of the transportation tube to levitate the pod. There are four key differences between existing high-speed trains and technology. First, it's almost two to three times faster than the fastest high-speed rail. Second, it's on-demand and direct as compared to trains, which follow a schedule and typically have multiple stops. leaves when the commuter is ready to go and pods can depart up to several times per minute. They can transport passengers and cargo directly to their destination with no stops along the way. Third, it's environmentally friendly, with a smaller civil engineering footprint, more efficient energy consumption, and no direct emissions or noise. Lastly, it's less expensive. High-speed rail and trains require power along the entire track and they will be mostly fired by renewable energy. As a result, the track costs more to build and more to operate. is proposed to achieve better performance for less cost.

Gresta said that setting up the would cost only 50 per cent of the high-speed rail network investment. He also said that while high-speed rail networks never recover their investments, technology allows investment recovery in 8-10 years.

According to estimates, Hyperloop's top speed for a passenger vehicle or light cargo will be 670 miles per hour, or 1,080 kilometres per hour. That is 2-3 times faster than high-speed rail and magnetic levitation trains, and 10-15 times faster than traditional rail. The average speed at which vehicles will travel under the new system will vary based on the route and customer requirements.