From Andhra to Goa: States explore Hyperloop as cheaper alternative to HSR

Hyperloop, the transportation solution proposed by SpaceX
founder and Tesla
CEO Elon Musk, has caught the imagination of various state governments in the country. Hyperloop, which is a new way of transporting people and objects without using conventional cars, trains, planes or ships, is said to be more fast, efficient, and sustainable compared to other modes of transport.
India is one of the few countries that have decided to explore this new transportation mode, which will only cost half of the country's high-speed train
investment.
Recently, California-based Hyperloop
Transportation Technologies (HTT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to develop a Hyperloop
transportation system in the state.
HTT Chairman and Co-founder Bibop Gresta told Business Standard
that Maharastra, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Goa have also shown interest in Hyperloop.
He added that the company is exploring and conducting feasibility report.
"The year 2018 will be crucial for the company as few of the projects will take shape in India," said Gresta.
The company said it will use a public-private partnership (PPP) model with funding coming primarily from private investors.
Speaking about the Andhra Pradesh project, he said that during Phase-I, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study. Working with partners in the public and private sectors, HTT will analyse the surrounding cityscapes to create the best route between the two cities while identifying all pertinent stakeholders in the region. After conducting the initial six-month feasibility study, Phase-II of the project will construct and build HTT's first Hyperloop
in India.
The company also said it is discussing building hyperloop
cubes and capsules in India with 11 partners.
Hyperloop
is Musk's idea for a transformational transport system. The technology allows pod-like vehicles to travel through a near-vacuum tube at more than airline speed. The concept of having futuristic high-speed vehicles is not something new, as we have seen with the Japanese maglev
trains that are capable of reaching dizzying speeds of 603 kmph.
In the case of Hyperloop
technology, the pods are supported by 'skis', which receive air from the suction fan and use it to push against the inner walls of the transportation tube to levitate the pod. There are four key differences between existing high-speed trains and Hyperloop
technology. First, it's almost two to three times faster than the fastest high-speed rail. Second, it's on-demand and direct as compared to trains, which follow a schedule and typically have multiple stops. Hyperloop
leaves when the commuter is ready to go and pods can depart up to several times per minute. They can transport passengers and cargo directly to their destination with no stops along the way. Third, it's environmentally friendly, with a smaller civil engineering footprint, more efficient energy consumption, and no direct emissions or noise. Lastly, it's less expensive. High-speed rail and maglev
trains require power along the entire track and they will be mostly fired by renewable energy. As a result, the track costs more to build and more to operate. Hyperloop
is proposed to achieve better performance for less cost.
Gresta said that setting up the Hyperloop
would cost only 50 per cent of the high-speed rail network investment. He also said that while high-speed rail networks never recover their investments, Hyperloop
technology allows investment recovery in 8-10 years.
According to estimates, Hyperloop's top speed for a passenger vehicle or light cargo will be 670 miles per hour, or 1,080 kilometres per hour. That is 2-3 times faster than high-speed rail and magnetic levitation trains, and 10-15 times faster than traditional rail. The average speed at which vehicles will travel under the new system will vary based on the route and customer requirements.
Hyperloop
has also attracted entrepreneurs from India. Hyperloop
India, a company started by students from various colleges, was recently selected as a finalist in the SpaceX
contest to showcase the fastest Hyperloop
pod in the US. The company has been developing its prototype OrcaPod to participate in the contest. According to reports, two Indian teams – AECOM India and Hyperloop
India – have come out as winners in the Hyperloop
One global challenge to identify new routes to be developed using the technology. AECOM India has designed a hyperloop
transport system for the 334-km Bengaluru to Chennai route, which could have a fare of Rs 2,000, said reports. Hyperloop
India has designed a 1,102-km route between Mumbai and Chennai.
* Length: 30 metres (98.5 feet)
* Diameter: 2.7 metres (9 feet)
* Weight: 20 tonnes
* Passenger capacity: 28-40
* Speed: Up to 1,223 km/h (760 mph)
