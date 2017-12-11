FY19 Budget may assume crude oil price at $65/barrel

Union is likely to assume an average crude oil price of $65 a barrel. It was $55 a barrel for 2017-18. have been rising because of an extension of the earlier production cut deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec). India imports about 80 per cent of its

This publication has learnt from senior government sources that the ongoing rise could also mean a higher than anticipated subsidy on petroleum products this year and the next. For 2017-18, this had been budgeted at Rs 25,000 crore. For 2018-19, it was projected at Rs 18,000 crore in the medium-term expenditure framework. By the time Finance Minister presents the Budget proposals on February 1, it could be Rs 25,000 crore, said an official.

“The Finance Ministry and the Oil Ministry have deliberated the issue of rising It could impact this year and next year’s subsidy outlay,” said an official. The person said the budget-makers are considering whether to keep next year’s target at Rs 25,000 crore as well in light of increasing prices.

As of now, the is applicable only for ( or cooking gas) and Experts said with global energy scenario changing — the deciding to extend the production-cut deal by a year by keeping 1.8 million barrels per day off the market in 2018 — international fuel prices are set to go up.

Raising concerns, the price of non-subsidised had risen 59 per cent to Rs 742 a cylinder in November; it rose 16 per cent for a subsidised cylinder, to Rs 496. The rises were necessitated due to going well beyond the budgeted $55 a barrel for 2017-18.

“For the first six months of the financial year (April-September), cumulative subsidy claims on and submitted to the petroleum ministry stood at Rs 9,079 crore. This is set to rise further with the recent increase,” said a second official. The subsidy, earlier expected at Rs 13,000 crore, is now set to be around Rs 15,000 crore.

A dollar increase in crude prices is estimated to raise the annual import bill by roughly Rs 10,000 crore.

In October, the government had cut the excise duty on by Rs 2 a litre to tame rising and shield consumers from the rising price of these It meant a loss in revenue of Rs 13,000 crore for the rest of this financial year.