Global pension funds buy into PM Modi's $100 bn solar push, scout for deals

Some of the world's biggest funds, seeking long-term returns on green investments, are scouting for deals in the country's sector, where Prime Minister is targeting $100 billion in in the next five years.

Power demand in Asia's third-largest economy is set to surge as the economy grows and more people move into the cities. India estimates peak electricity demand will more than quadruple in the next two decades to 690 gigawatts (GW), which would require rapid growth in generation and transmission capacity.

That potential, helped by cheaper solar material costs and government efforts to curb pollution, is drawing global investors, including Canada's top fund managers - Canada Plan Board (CPPIB), Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), and Ontario Teacher's Plan (OTPP).

Investors' focus is primarily on generation, funding large-scale solar parks.

CDPQ, which has C$270.7 billion ($199 billion) in net assets says it plans to invest in India's solar sector with Azure Power, a New York-listed firm with about 1 GW of solar capacity under various stages of development.

"We plan to do more with them. Our approach is really to pick the right partner and then build a platform that can be sustained over several years," said Anita George, CDPQ's South Asia head, adding she wouldn't rule out investing in other solar ventures in future.

Other international investors have already entered India's renewable energy sector, such as Dutch fund manager APG, Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, the private equity arms of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, and European utilities EDF, Engie and Enel.

APG Asset Management, which last year agreed to jointly invest $132 million with India's Piramal Enterprises into solar power, is looking for more deals.

"We expect to be able to announce another in the Indian renewable energy sector in the coming months," said Hans-Martin Aerts, APG's infrastructure head for Asia Pacific.

Alok Verma, an executive director at Kotak Banking, which has advised companies on renewable deals, said he expects at least 5 GW of to be added from next year, most of it supported by overseas funds.

Aiming high

generation capacity in India has more than tripled in less than three years to over 12 GW, helped by lower module prices and borrowing costs, and a government drive - but that is still only around 4 per cent of the total power capacity of about 315 GW.

China, the world's biggest solar producer, more than doubled its capacity last year, to 77.42 GW.

Suyi Kim, Asia Pacific head at CPPIB, Canada's largest manager, said solar appears more attractive in India than wind power. "In India, my impression is that solar seems to be more attractive. But it's case by case," she said.

India typically logs more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

Kim declined to comment on any specific plans, but two people with knowledge of developments said CPPIB was scouting for deals.

Funding and M&A in India's solar sector amounted to around $1.6 billion in January-March, says research firm Mercom.

While deal sizes have been relatively small, some companies such as Japan's SoftBank, along with partners, have pledged to invest $20 billion in Indian generation projects.