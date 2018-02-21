Your 10-digit mobile number stays; 13-digit is only for swipe machines

The (DoT) has asked telecom service providers to start issuing 13-digit digit numbers for SIM based (M2M) services, which will co-exist with 10-digit numbers.

The DoT had approved the scheme and a letter on it was sent to various departments on February 9, 2018.

M2M services are those where like point-of-sale machines or even latest refrigerators that communicate through a SIM card.

This decision will not have any effect on mobile phone SIMs.

During the meeting, it was decided that 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018. From this date onwards, all new M2M mobile connections will be allocated l3-digit numbers only.

The DoT said all service providers must ensure that their network elements including IT and other relevant systems are aligned with 13-digit numbering for M2M SIMs before July 1, 2018.

Migration of existing 10-digit M2M numbers to 13 digits will start latest by October 1, 20I8 and shall be completed by December 31, 2018, it said.