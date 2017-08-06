Govt gears up for divestment drive

After a brisk start to the Centre’s 2017-18 disinvestment programme, the finance ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has lined up a healthy pipeline to meet a highly ambitious target of Rs 72,500 crore. On tap are a number of stake sales through the offer-for-sale route, several market debuts of defence and rail public sector units, a new exchange-traded fund (ETF), mergers and acquisitions in the public sector undertaking (PSU) space, and buybacks by cash-rich companies. On Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled the ...