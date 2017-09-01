Govt payment options to push for BHIM, UPI & Bharat QR

The government will on October 2 launch a concerted campaign on involving all ministries, states and public sector units.

Prime Minister wants to increase in order to reduce the country’s dependence on cash. Last year’s was also aimed at increasing

According to the government’s action plan, all online payment options of the government or PSUs will include or and all government receipt counters will display the code.

“All bus, train and Metro ticket counters and licenced kiosks and shops will display the code and discounts will be offered for digital payments,” a source said.

The government is also considering printing the code on all utility bills as a payment option and telecom operators will be told to ensure its prominent display at recharge outlets offering additional talk time for

Ministries, states and PSUs will proactively publicise and promote digital payments.

According to the government, the real objectives of were formalisation of the economy and digitisation of transactions. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report states over Rs 15 lakh crore of scrapped currency notes have returned to the banking system after

The government feels has provided a boost to digitalisation of payments to make India a less-cash economy.