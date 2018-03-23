Govt plans to resolve regulatory issues being faced by start-ups

The commerce and industry ministry on Friday held consultations with various departments to resolve regulatory issues being faced by startups in the sectors such as and (UAV).

Issues like presence of pharmacist at platforms, stream lining of application process for NBFCs by the Reserve Bank, reforms in current guidelines for UAV sector, "which does not allow for manufacturing of drones, and vehicle specifications for door to door retail delivery of petroleum, were discussed at length," the ministry said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Minister chaired the roundtable meeting in Delhi.

Matters related with retail delivery of petroleum from door to door was also deliberated upon in detail.

Officials from different departments including industrial policy and promotion, RBI, SEBI, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Drugs Controller General OF India, Ministry of Finance were present in the meeting, it added.