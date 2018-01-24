Govt to soon set anti-profiteering rules to pass GST rate cut benefit: CBEC

The government is at the advanced stage of finalising guidelines for judging parameters whereby benefits of reduced rates are passed on to the end consumer, a official said on Wednesday. A statement issued by the PHD Chamber of Commerce quoted Member (GST), CBEC, Mahender Singh as also having said that "glitches in bills would be removed since functionaries in the regime are having diverse and intensive discourses with senior functionaries of all states and UTs, emphasising that bills is since a new concept introduced post may have problems relating to its implementation". According to the statement, Singh announced that 15 states have already agreed for smooth implementation of intra-state movement along with inter-state movement of goods via bills from February 1 and hoped that the other states and union territories would be able to put in place intra-state bills smooth facilitation by June 1, 2018. " is a temporary measure and as the is stabilised in due course of time, the authority would be wound up," he said, according to the statement. The was rolled out from July 1 and the government had constituted the National Authority in November.