JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Major airlines come on board in Udan 2; Uttarakhand biggest beneficiary
Business Standard

Govt to soon set anti-profiteering rules to pass GST rate cut benefit: CBEC

15 states agreed for implementation of intra-state movement along with inter-state movement of goods via e-way bills from Feb 1

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GST, taxes

The government is at the advanced stage of finalising anti-profiteering guidelines for judging parameters whereby benefits of reduced GST rates are passed on to the end consumer, a tax official said on Wednesday. A statement issued by the PHD Chamber of Commerce quoted Member (GST), CBEC, Mahender Singh as also having said that "glitches in e-way bills would be removed since functionaries in the GST regime are having diverse and intensive discourses with senior functionaries of all states and UTs, emphasising that e-way bills is since a new concept introduced post GST may have problems relating to its implementation". According to the statement, Singh announced that 15 states have already agreed for smooth implementation of intra-state movement along with inter-state movement of goods via e-way bills from February 1 and hoped that the other states and union territories would be able to put in place intra-state e-way bills smooth facilitation by June 1, 2018. "Anti-profiteering is a temporary measure and as the GST is stabilised in due course of time, the anti-profiteering authority would be wound up," he said, according to the statement. The GST was rolled out from July 1 and the government had constituted the National Anti-Profiteering Authority in November.

First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements