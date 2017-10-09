GST breather to boost economy: Analysts

The goods and services (GST) breather given to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and exporters will address their liquidity issues, improve efficiencies and act as a shot-in-the-arm for the economy as a whole, analysts said.

The Council on Friday hiked the threshold turnover for the composition scheme that allows to pay 1-5 per cent without going through tedious formalities.

The government's move to relax for six months and faster processing of refunds for exporters would address their liquidity issues and improve business efficiencies in the short-term, analysts at ratings agency said.

"Also, reducing compliance burden for would widen the base under GST," it said in a report.

The government has also eased the filing process for with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore from monthly to quarterly. The turnover limit for availing the composition scheme has been hiked from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore, enabling to pay taxes at concessional rates.

Both these moves would widen the taxpayer base, according to

The government had earlier mandated reverse charge mechanism under which large entities pay taxes on behalf of their supplies from unregistered SMEs, creating an additional burden on large entities. Hence, they were preferring not to route through unregistered

"The latest Council meeting removed the reverse charge mechanism up to March 2018, which provides a short term relief to SME," added.

Industry experts also applauded these initiatives.

"With measures to ease liquidity for exporters, improving ease of compliances for small payers, deferment of certain onerous provisions such as e-way bill, reverse charge and rationalisation of rates including man-made yarns, the Council meeting is a shot-in-the-arm for the economy," said Priyajit Ghosh, partner-indirect taxes at KPMG India.

The government has also provided some measures to give liquidity respite to exporters, which has come as a welcome move by way of speedier refunds of input credits.

"The levy of has been exempted for six months for exporters on imports until further clarity is provided by government. This indeed benefits various exporters who were required to pay without proper justification for such levy," Rashmi Deshpande of Khaitan & Co said.

She also said deferment of e-way bill provisions till April 2018 is meaningful as this was under consideration for a very long time and the six-month window will allow the stakeholders to clearly understand the process.

Pratik Jain, indirect leader at PwC India, said though the threshold under composition scheme has been increased to Rs 1 crore, to make this scheme really effective, it needs to be liberalised more by including all service providers and allowing them to undertake inter-state supplies.

"Deferring the e-way bills till April is welcome and industry would hope that the Council would carry out a detailed study for the need of such a system and a decision would be taken after proper consultation with all the stakeholders," he said.