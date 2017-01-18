GST Council plans three-rate service tax structure

States would levy the tax at possibly three rates - a luxury rate, a standard rate and a basic rate

States would levy the tax at possibly three rates - a luxury rate, a standard rate and a basic rate

Just as for goods, the goods and services tax (GST) Council is planning to bring different rates of tax for services as well. The highest rate would be for ‘luxury’ services. This means, instead of a flat 15% rate of tax on all services, that includes all cess and surcharge, the states would levy the tax at possibly three rates - a luxury rate, a standard rate and a basic rate. The topic has been debated in the committee of secretaries set up by the GST Council that comprises finance secretaries of nine states besides the Union Revenue Secretary ...

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee