GST impact: Sale of luxury housing in premium locations hits a wall

Sales of luxury apartments in prime locations, basically those with land cost higher than construction cost, have been hit with rates further rising under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Sales of such apartments had already been hit due to weak demand. “Developers cannot absorb the increased tax as the markets are down,” says Vijay Wadhwa, chairman at Mumbai-based Wadhwa Group. “The 12 per cent GST is quite heavy,” he says. Before the GST, home buyers were paying the service tax at 4.5 per cent in addition to the ...