GST panel to take call on e-way bill in Saturday meet

After reducing rates on over 200 items in the last meeting, the goods and services (GST) Council is set to meet again on Saturday to discuss early implementation of the electronic way bill, or e-way bill, from January amid slowing collections.

If implemented, the move could be a setback to the industry, which has been seeking the e-way bill’s deferment citing increased compliance burden.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will take place through video-conferencing to discuss the advancement of the implementation from April to January to check evasion, officials said. collections in October touched their lowest, to Rs 83,000 crore, since the roll-out of the on July 1.

The is a compliance mechanism wherein by way of a digital interface the person causing the movement of goods uploads the relevant information prior to the commencement of movement of goods and generates a bill on the portal.

“The Council will meet on Saturday and discuss the implementation of the from January onwards, as revenues seem to have come under pressure. There are reports of dealers avoiding the as there are no checks and barriers,” said an official.

He added there were three months with the to make up for shortfall, making a case for tightening enforcement-related loopholes.

The had attributed the decline in collections to the postponement of features like matching of returns, e-way bill, and reverse charge mechanism.

According to sources, five states, including Karnataka, are ready with the mechanism. The system is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), along with the Network (GSTN).

E-way bills will help central and state authorities track inter-state and intra-state movement of goods. commissioners or an officer empowered by him will be authorised to intercept any conveyance to verify the or the number in physical form for all supplies.

The Council had, in its October meeting, decided to put off the issue for the time being. It had decided to put it in place in all states by March 31, 2018. But the has been notified.

Upon generation of the on the common portal, a unique number (EBN) shall be made available to the supplier, the recipient, and the transporter. The transporter or the person in charge of conveyance will be required to carry the invoice or bill of supply or delivery challan, and a copy of the or the number, either physically or mapped to a radio frequency identification device (RFID) embedded on to the conveyance.

The Council decided that 100 km would need to be covered within 24 hours, after which the permit would be cancelled. It exempted the need for the for movement of goods up to 10 km, tax-exempted items, and supplies worth up to Rs 50,000.

The law advisory panel set up to advice changes to the laws and rules has recommended deferring the till 2019.

Another official pointed out that the Saturday meeting would discuss the implementation of in a way that minimises harassment of taxpayers. “It needs to be hassle-free and there should be no harassment. An officer cannot stop a vehicle for more than 30 minutes, and it will all be technologically driven,” said the official.

The industry has been arguing that the proposed would lead to significant documentation and logistics challenges for businesses.