GST regime: Car makers drive towards one nation, one price of vehicles

Following the goods and services tax (GST) regime, car makers have started moving towards an all-India price of vehicles. This will bring an end to the age-old practice of having different car prices for different cities, based on local taxes. The difference in prices on several occasions used to prompt buyers to purchase cars outside their city of residence. Mercedes-Benz, the country’s largest luxury car maker, announced all-India ex-showroom prices for all its products on Thursday. On the same day, Czech car maker Skoda launched its new ...