GST story: From birth of an idea to midnight launch, full journey of 11 yrs

The Goods and Services (GST), India's biggest reform in the 70 years since Independence, is set to help modernise Asia's third-largest economy.

Here is a look at the timeline that shaped the 'one nation, one tax' system:

February 1986: Finance Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh proposes a major overhaul of the excise taxation structure in the budget for 1986-87.

2000: Prime Minister introduces the concept, sets up a committee headed by the then West Bengal Finance Minister Asim Dasgupta to design a model.

2003: The Vajpayee government forms a task force under Vijay Kelkar to recommend reforms.

2004: Vijay Kelkar, then advisor to the Finance Ministry, recommends to replace the existing regime.

February 28, 2006: appears in the Budget speech for the first time; Finance Minister P sets an ambitious April 1, 2010 as deadline for implementation. He says the Empowered Committee of finance ministers will prepare a road map for

2008: Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers constituted.

April 30, 2008: The Empowered Committee submits a report titled 'A Model and Roadmap Goods and Services (GST) in India' to the government

November 10, 2009: Empowered Committee submits a discussion paper in the public domain on welcoming debate.

2009: Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announces basic structure of as designed by Dasgupta committee; retains 2010 deadline. BJP opposes basic structure.

February 2010: Finance Ministry starts mission-mode computerisation of commercial taxes in states, to lay the foundation for rollout. Pranab Mukherjee defers to April 1, 2011.

March 22, 2011: UPA-II tables 115th Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha for bringing

March 29, 2011: Bill referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance led by Asim Dasgupta resigns, replaced by the then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani.

November 2012: Finance Minister P holds meetings with state finance ministers; decides to resolve all issues by December 31, 2012 for rollout.

February 2013: Declaring UPA government's resolve to introducing GST, in his Budget speech makes provision for Rs 9,000 crore to compensate states for losses incurred because of

August 2013: Parliamentary standing committee submits report to Parliament suggesting improvements on Bill gets ready for introduction in Parliament.

October 2013: Gujarat Chief Minister opposes Bill saying state would incur losses worth Rs 14,000 crore every year due to

2014: Bill cleared by Standing Committee lapses as Lok Sabha dissolves; BJP-led NDA government comes to power.

December 18, 2014: Cabinet approves 122nd Constitution Amendment Bill to

December 19, 2014: Finance Minister introduces the Constitution (122nd) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha; Congress objects.

February 2015: Jaitley sets April 1, 2016 as deadline for rollout.

May 6, 2015: Lok Sabha passes Constitutional Amendment Bill.

May 12, 2015: The Amendment Bill presented in the Rajya Sabha. Congress demands the Bill be sent to Select Committee of Rajya Sabha; demands capping rate at 18 per cent.

May 14, 2015: The Bill forwarded to joint committee of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

August 2015: Government fails to win the support of Opposition to pass the bill in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks sufficient number.

July 2016: Centre opposes capping rate at 18%; gets states around.

August 2016: Congress, BJP agree to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill.

August 3, 2016: Rajya Sabha passes the Constitution Amendment Bill by two-thirds majority.

September 2, 2016: 16 states ratify Bill; President Pranab Mukherjee gives assent to the Bill.

September 12: Union Cabinet clears formation of Council

September 22-23: Council meets for first time.

November 3: Council agrees on four slab structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28% along with an additional cess on luxury and sin goods.

January 16, 2017: Jaitley announces July 1 as rollout deadline. Centre, states agree on contentious issue of dual control and taxing rights on goods at high sea.

February 18: Council finalises draft compensation bill providing to make good any revenue loss to states in first five years of rollout.

March 4: Council approves CGST and Integrated- bills.

March 20: Cabinet approved CGST, IGST and UT and Compensation bills.

March 27: Jaitley tables CGST, IGST, UT and Compensation bills in Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha pass all the four key Bills - Central (CGST), Integrated (IGST), State (SGST) and Union Territory (UTGST).

May 18: Council fits over 1,200 goods in one of the four slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28%. Over 80% of goods of mass consumption either exempted or taxed under 5% slab. Council fixes cess on luxury and sin goods to create kitty for compensating states.

May 19: Council decides on 5, 12, 18 and 28% as service slabs.

June 21: All states except Jammu and Kashmir pass SGST law.

June 28: Mamata Banerjee announces her party's decision to skip midnight launch of

June 29: Congress, Left too decide to skip launch.