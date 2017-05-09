Gujarat assembly passes state GST Bill in special session

The Gujarat assembly on Tuesday passed the state (GST) Bill in a special one-day session. Admitting that Gujarat would lose some income under regime because of the state's dependence on manufacturing, deputy chief minister and finance minister said the five-year compensation from the Centre should suffice.

Earlier, Parliament had passed four legislations related to for a nation-wide rollout on July 1, after which state assemblies were required to pass the state Bill. With this, Gujarat joined the likes of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, among others in passing the state Bill.

The state Bill was passed almost unanimously with opposition Congress leaders and Shaktisinh Gohil seeking certain changes to be presented before the Council.

In his address to the house, said, " will abolish all the taxation related disputes between the states and this will make Indian economy more strong. After implementation of GST, the state will lose some tax income but the central government is agreed to provide 14 per cent compensation for five years."

The existing Value Added Tax (VAT) act will be withdrawn after the passing of the new bill in the assembly. will continue to be levied on petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, crude oil, natural gas, liquor and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

According to Saurabh Patel, former energy minister in the Anandiben Patel regime, two per cent central service tax (CST) on petroleum products will continue under the regime, with the state unlikely to lose on account of due to the presence of refineries in Gujarat.

Commenting on the state Bill, Vaghela said, "BJP had opposed us on several fronts including Bill when Congress as the ruling party at the Centre wanted to pass the same. The bill was recently passed in the Rajya Sabha thanks to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. We are thinking beyond party interest and in the larger interest of the nation, we are supporting you to pass the bill in Gujarat assembly."

The opposition Congress also suggested that should not be more than 15 per cent.

" was born during Congress days but we are thankful that BJP has now affirmed it. Nearly 190 countries across the globe have or similar taxes where the same has been capped at 14.5-16.8 per cent even in high-income countries. We suggest to cap in a limit of 15 per cent," said Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.