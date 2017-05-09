Gujarat assembly passes state GST Bill in special session

The Gujarat assembly on Tuesday passed the state goods and services tax
(GST) Bill in a special one-day session. Admitting that Gujarat would lose some income under GST
regime because of the state's dependence on manufacturing, deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel
said the five-year compensation from the Centre should suffice.
Earlier, Parliament had passed four legislations related to GST
for a nation-wide rollout on July 1, after which state assemblies were required to pass the state GST
Bill. With this, Gujarat joined the likes of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar, among others in passing the state GST
Bill.
The state GST
Bill was passed almost unanimously with opposition Congress leaders Shankersinh Vaghela
and Shaktisinh Gohil seeking certain changes to be presented before the GST
Council.
In his address to the house, Nitin Patel
said, "GST
will abolish all the taxation related disputes between the states and this will make Indian economy more strong. After implementation of GST, the state will lose some tax income but the central government is agreed to provide 14 per cent compensation for five years."
The existing Value Added Tax (VAT) act will be withdrawn after the passing of the new GST
bill in the assembly. VAT
will continue to be levied on petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, crude oil, natural gas, liquor and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).
According to Saurabh Patel, former energy minister in the Anandiben Patel regime, two per cent central service tax (CST) on petroleum products will continue under the GST
regime, with the state unlikely to lose on account of GST
due to the presence of refineries in Gujarat.
Commenting on the state GST
Bill, Vaghela said, "BJP had opposed us on several fronts including GST
Bill when Congress as the ruling party at the Centre wanted to pass the same. The bill was recently passed in the Rajya Sabha thanks to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. We are thinking beyond party interest and in the larger interest of the nation, we are supporting you to pass the bill in Gujarat assembly."
The opposition Congress also suggested that GST
should not be more than 15 per cent.
"GST
was born during Congress days but we are thankful that BJP has now affirmed it. Nearly 190 countries across the globe have GST
or similar taxes where the same has been capped at 14.5-16.8 per cent even in high-income countries. We suggest to cap GST
in a limit of 15 per cent," said Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil.
