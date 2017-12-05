Have a car? Say bye to LPG subsidy soon

If you own a car, you might soon have to forgo the subsidy on your LPG cylinders. By eliminating 36 million fake connections through Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL), the government has saved nearly Rs 30,000 crore of cooking gas subsidy. Now, it is planning to strike car owners off the subsidy list. A source close to the development said, “The idea is in its initial stage.

We have collected registration details of cars from regional transport offices (RTO) in a few districts. If it works out, there can be huge savings on subsidy. A lot of people who have two or ...