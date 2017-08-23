How Ashwani Lohani, new Railway Board head, fared as Air India CMD

CMD Ashwani Lohani who loves to call his first love was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Railway Board. The appointment comes at a time when is passing through one of the most turbulent period during recent times.

A turbulent beginning is nothing new for Lohani who,in his own words, “is a specialist in turnaround of organisations”. He took charge of in August 2015 when the airline was plagued by pilot strike, unresolved issues related to the Air India- merger leading to a low staff morale.

steered to a financial operating profit under his tenure much helped by a soft crude price. To examine his performance, we will consider two financial years, FY16 and FY17.

Data shows that the state-owned airline has improved efficiency in the last two years. However, it is true has failed to meet the target set during the turnaround plan on multiple parameters.

According to internal presentations that submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airline management has said that the airline has been able to increase core revenue, ancillary income and operating ratio in FY 17 while it has successfully trimmed losses. The figures are significant because it indicates that the airline has bettered its performance from FY16, in which it clocked an operational profit of Rs 105 crore- first time after the controversial merger of the company.

For the year 2016-17, the airline has managed to increase revenue by almost 10 per cent to Rs 22,521 crore as against Rs 20,526 crore in the last financial year. In the presentation, the management said that the boost from the passenger revenue came as managed to use capacity more efficiently. “Capacity utilisation in terms of RPKM has improved by 6.85 per cent from 38.7 million in FY 16 to 41.3 million,” the AI management said. “We managed to improve our load factor to 76.4 percent from 75 last year, it may seem marginal but consider the huge capacity deployment by private carriers on domestic routes,” a senior official said.

Simultaneously the airline has managed to trim losses by 5.05 per cent to Rs 3,643 crore as compared to Rs 3,836 crore in the last financial year. “What’s noteworthy is that we have managed to reduce the loss despite increase in fuel charges and landing charges at airports,” a senior official said. Fuel expense for the airline increased to Rs 6,330 crore-an increase by Rs 484 crore from Rs 5,845.40 crore last fiscal. The official said that the major reason why expense increased was due to the implementation of the Justice Dharmadhikari Committee. “The staff cost increased by Rs 202 crore as a result even though we have rationalized the staff strength as suggested,” the official said.

But, Lohani could not arrest the steady decline in Air India’s market share. “LCCs started dominating with huge capacity, yields started dropping, we could not match them, but consider that we don’t function like a private player, and there are multiple complexities to handle in regards to strategic decisions which don’t exist for a private company," a second official said.

In face of strong competition in the domestic market from private low cost airlines, the airline focused on its international network. It doubled frequency on the Delhi- San Francisco route, launched direct flight to Madrid and Vienna and started a Ahmedabad-London-Newark, and Delhi-Cochin-Dubai flight.

Beside the financial metrics, Lohani has been able to bridge the distance between CMD’s office and the employees. “His door was always open, the CMD always listened carefully to all our demands,” says a office bearing member of the pilot’s union.

When asked about his biggest achievement as boss, Lohani said, “I think I have brought in a sense of entitlement inside the company, no more there are free tickets, no free upgrade, it runs like a business,” Lohani says again veering the conversation to the importance of leadership. “You have to be trustworthy to your subordinates.”

Situation at Rail Bhawan ( Indian headquarters) cannot be worse. The chairman of Railway board has resigned, one senior board member has been forced to go on leave and the minister himself wants to resign. Lohani’s credentials of “turnaround specialist” is up for a test now.