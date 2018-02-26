I-T dept issues new disclosure norms for trusts changing their objectives

The department has introduced a new form for availing of exemptions for new registrations or modification of existing ones, in case the change their objectives. Taxmann Deputy General Manager Naveen Wadhwa said through the Finance Act, 2017, it was made mandatory for a trust availing of tax exemptions to inform the commissioner, if there was any change in its charitable objectives from the ones listed in its original registration. Since the new requirements were applicable with effect from April 1, the (CBDT) notified a new form, Wadhwa added. The new registration process requires additional details from a trust, a certified copy of registration with the authorities and Aadhaar number of trustees, etc. “The new process and detailed information sought by the department before granting registration shows the government is vigilant enough before allowing any tax exemptions,” Wadhwa said. Abhishek Goenka, partner PwC, said the new rules enhanced the disclosure requirements, including those related to “This is in line with the government’s objective to prevent being used as fronts and to ensure greater transparency and disclosure,” he said.