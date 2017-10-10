IEA says market driven gas pricing required for India

The (IEA) said on Tuesday that a complete market-driven system is required in India to boost domestic production.

also expects demand for natural gas in India on an average of 6 per cent per year to around 80 billion cubic meter by 2022. "We expect energy demand to grow, even though China is going to be the major market. But to improve domestic production, India should opt for a complete market-based pricing system. Giving more freedom to the producers," Keisuke Sadamori, director, energy markets and securities, of told Business Standard.

He added that while the overall global gas demand is expected to grow by only 1.6 per cent per year from this year till 2022, the rate of growth in India will be more than 6 per cent per annum. "From the current 55 bcm, we expect demand in India to grow to 80 bcm by 2022," Sadamori added.

This comes at a time when the ministry of natural gas increased the price of natural gas by 17 per cent to $2.89 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for the six months starting October 1.

However, the price is applicable for gas from blocks that were auctioned after 1999. Price of gas from deep water, ultra-deep water, high pressure and high temperature blocks also by 13 per cent to $6.3 per mmBtu till March 31 next year.

"If you look globally, demand from power is stable while industry sector is growing. But in India, we are expecting rise in demand mainly from power and fertiliser sector," he added.

When asked about how realistic will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadmap to cut oil imports by increasing domestic production, Sadamori said, "India has a very huge potential for domestic oil and gas production.

Even if India gets successful in increasing production, demand growth will surpass the rate of increase in domestic production."