India fourth largest greenfield projects investor in Africa: Arun Jaitley

Highlighting Indian investors' growing presence in Africa, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said in terms of greenfield projects, India was now the fourth largest investor in Africa with 45 projects. Jaitley was speaking at African Development Bank (AfDB)'s 52nd annual meeting being held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Monday, a day ahead of a formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "India-Africa co-operation is not a one-off event but part of a strategic policy over the last several years. The present government has provided fresh impetus to these efforts. India's share of announced greenfield projects grew from 3.3 per cent in 2003-08 to 6.1 per cent in 2009-15. During the same time, China's share fell from 4.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent. India is amongst the most important emerging investors in Africa. In terms of greenfield projects, India was the fourth largest investor with 45 projects in 2015 after the US, the UK, and the UAE," said Jaitley.Quoting from ...

Meanwhile, in his speech during the annual meeting of AfDB, Jaitley drew comparisons between and in terms of demographics. " and have similar demographics with a young population. We need to create jobs to take advantage of the demographic dividend. The president's agenda is not very different from our own policy priorities," Jaitley stated.