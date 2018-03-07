India imposes new restrictions on trade with North Korea, say govt sources

India on Wednesday imposed fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea in line with the restrictions imposed by the United Nations, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Wednesday. According to a notification of the DGFT in the commerce ministry, "supply, sale, transfer or export" of crude oil will be subjected to the restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council (UNSC). The trade restrictions on helicopters have now also been extended to new or used vessels. North Korea is facing sanctions for pursuing its nuclear programme from the UN and the US.

Certain curbs have also been imposed on export of industrial machinery, iron, steel and other metals, the notification said.

New restrictions have been imposed on import of food and agricultural products, electrical equipment and stone, among others from North Korea.

In October last year, the DGFT had imposed restrictions on trade in condensates and natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products.

The bilateral trade between India and North Korea declined to USD 133.43 million in 2016-17 from USD 198.78 million in the previous financial year.