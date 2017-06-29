India's loss is Brazil's gain: Cattle trade ban hits buffalo meat exports

has exceeded as the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat, thanks to the recent ban imposed on the sale and transportation of live animals across the country.

Data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that India, and together accounted for 58.7 per cent of the world's beef market in 2015. Of this, India's share stood at 23.5 per cent, up from 20.8 per cent in the previous year, followed by and

From May 26 this year, the Union Ministry of Environment imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal statutes. The ban led to the shutdown of several illegal slaughterhouses across the country. Among the worst affected were slaughter houses in Uttar Pradesh, where the Yogi Adityanath government cracked down on illegal slaughter houses within the state.

"Entire work is currently at a standstill. After banning the sale of live animals in mandis, their transportation has also been attacked by groups of people in various states. Not only sale and purchase of buffalo meat, but slaughtering and export have also come to a standstill. has, therefore, lost almost its entire to Brazil, and the United States of America(US). Of this, will gain the most as Vietnam, which used to be India's largest market for export of buffalo meat, is closer to and transportation has become easy as well," said Arshad Ali Quddus, Proprietor of Al Quddus Sons International, a New Delhi-based exporter.

Around 50 per cent of the from were made to Vietnam, followed by at 10 per cent) and Egypt at 8 per cent.

Data compiled by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) showed that India's exports, standing at 1.33 million tonnes, was worth $3.93 billion in FY17. during the previous financial year stood at 1.31 million tonnes and were valued at $4.07 billion.



India's exports, according to Apeda, declined by 11.36 per cent to 86,119 tonnes in April this year, compared to 97,157 tonnes in the corresponding month last year.

In India, has the highest buffalo population of 28 per cent, thereby, making it the highest producing state followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and others.

The impact of the ban was also seen in Maharashtra, where at least ten slaughterhouses remain closed out of a total of 41 previously operational centres. According to R R Kamble, Deputy Commissioner (Disease Control) and Commissionerate of in Maharashtra, there only 11 Apeda-registered slaughter houses that are currently operational in the state.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, according to Kamble, has stayed the central government's order banning the sale of live animals in markets. Hence, trading and slaughtering of animals continue in some parts of the country.

During the Ramzan festival, demand for shot up sharply across with its price jumping to Rs 220 per kg, marking a rise of around 40 per cent from pre-ban days.