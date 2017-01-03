India to play hardball for equitable share of slots at foreign airports

Move follows repeated complaints by airlines they're being overlooked in terms of peak time slots

India may make allocation of slots for its an essential part of any bilateral treaty signed in future. This is after hectic lobbying and repeated complaints by that they were being overlooked in terms of peak time slots.



According to sources in the civil aviation ministry, there has been a mutual consensus between the civil aviation and that countries showing interest in increasing seat allocations will be pushed to give slots to Indian carriers of their choice. “We are a big market in terms of passengers; a lot of foreign want to expand in India, there is no fault if we intend to play according to our position of strength,” says a senior civil aviation ministry official.



“There is a consensus in the ministry that we need to be more vocal about our carriers," added the official.



Indian carriers have long been complaining that not getting slots in foreign airports hampers their scheduling, hence curbing the viability of profitable overseas operations.



However, a second official said slot allocation can never be part of bilateral talks as most of the times slot is handled by the airport operators. “Most of the major airports are private owned or operated. Allocation of slots becomes the airport operator’s prerogative, hence it cannot be a main part of the agenda but has to be done through diplomatic maneuvering,” he said.



India recently gave a conditional nod to Saudi Arabia to increase weekly seats by 8,000 from current 20,000 seats. This will be in effect when Indian carriers utilise 80 per cent of their current flying rights. “The Saudi treaty is case in point how other countries can gain favorably, due to increase in allocation, carriers from Saudi can now directly tap into the O&D traffic from India which was earlier getting diverted via Oman and Qatar,” the second official said.



Indian carriers of late have been rapidly expanding their international foray, but only in specific locations like the Gulf and West Asian countries. Low cost carriers and has been expanding to cities like Dubai, Dammam. “It’s good that finally our efforts are showing some results, otherwise it becomes very unprofitable to operate flights at some unearthly hours, there should be equitable allocation of slots,” said a private airline executive.



Data show domestic Indian such as Air India, Jet Airways, and offer almost 50 per cent fewer seats than foreign operating in India. As of June, domestic carriers were offering 242,365 seats on flights to and from India, compared with 432,456 seats by foreign airlines.

