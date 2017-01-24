Indian firms are hugely unhedged: India Ratings & Research

Highly sensitive sectors such as oil & gas, metal & mining, airlines have huge unhedged exposures

Indian companies may have bet too much on rupee stability as they have kept most of their foreign currency exposures unhedged, reveals a first-of-its-kind detailed study by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra). Analysing the financials of top 100 foreign currency borrowers, the rating agency determined that these companies have kept 64 per cent of the gross foreign exchange (forex) exposure of Rs 19.5 lakh crore unhedged. Oil and gas, metal and mining, power, and telecom sectors accounted for 75 per cent of the gross forex exposure. In a scenario where the rupee depreciates by ...

Anup Roy