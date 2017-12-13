Industrial growth slows; retail inflation at 15-month high

Worrying signs surfaced on the and fronts on Tuesday, less than two weeks after the official data showed economic growth rose 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year as against 5.7 per cent in the first.

The (CPI)-based rate rose to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November, on account of rising prices of food products, particularly vegetables, and fuels. Growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) declined by almost half to a three-month low of 2.2 per cent in October despite it being a festival month, from 4.1 per cent in the previous month. This showed that the restocking after the (GST) roll-out had not given a boost to the

justified the Reserve Bank of India's stance of a status quo in its monetary policy review earlier this month. It had projected to be in the range of 4.3-4.7 per cent in the second half of the year.

Core (after taking away food and fuel items) recorded a broad-based uptick to an eight-month high of 4.9 per cent in November from 4.6 per cent in October, said Aditi Nayar of ICRA.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh of the SBI group said would overshoot RBI's target, while GVA growth would undershoot its target of 6.7 per cent in FY'18.

growth figures were revised from 3.8 per cent to 4.1 per cent in September, even though it was still less than a nine-month high of 4.5 per cent in August.

The industrial production growth declined by more than half to 2.5 per cent in the first seven months of the current financial year, as against 5.5 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Even as growth slowed down for the third month in October, a silver lining was that capital goods production showed a rising trend for the third straight month. Its growth declined slightly to 6.8 per cent in October from 8.2 per cent in September. However, within capital goods, electrical equipment declined 15.4 per cent.

Infrastructure and construction goods rose 5.2 per cent against 0.4 per cent in the previous month.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist with CARE Ratings, said the growth was limited to the infrastructure industries and capital goods (non-electrical machinery and transport goods).

Among broader segments, growth in manufacturing, which showed a seven per cent growth in Q2 from 1.2 per cent in Q1 in the GDP data, declined to 2.5 per cent against 3.8 per cent in September. Both mining and electricity growth was also down in October from the previous month, particularly the former.

The cut in rates on over 200 items might give some boost to next month, while moderating to an extent.

Consumer durables production declined for the second straight month, this time by 6.9 per cent. Passenger vehicle sales lost momentum in October, with several companies posting a decline in dispatches.

Within inflation, food rose to 4.22 per cent in November from 1.9 per cent in October. The main culprit was vegetables, which saw rising to 22.48 per cent from 7.47 per cent. Egg was another category that witnessed significant rise in inflation, from 0.7 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

in rent was up 7.4 per cent from 6.7 per cent. The rate of price rise in fuels moved up 7.9 per cent from 6.7 per cent.