Informal economy feels the most note ban jitters in Q4

India's economic growth slowed for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three months ended March. But the slowdown would have been more severe if the impact of on the was taken into account, say economists.

“The informal sector is still in a lot of trouble,” said Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India.

The estimates of the (GVA) released by the (CSO) are largely based on the corporate sector. As such they do not accurately capture the impact of on the — which experts believe was even more badly hit after the

Given the paucity of data on the informal economy, it is difficult to gauge the true extent of the impact of the on that part of the economy.

One way to gauge the impact is to look at the microfinance sector, which could serve as a proxy, although limited in nature, for the

Data from (MFIs) analysed by CARE Ratings show that at the aggregate state level, cumulative collection efficiencies fell to 89.29 per cent in November, when was announced, from a high of 99 per cent earlier. The minimum collection efficiency in November was 60.57 per cent.

The pain is evident from the fact that even after remonetisation gathered pace in the fourth quarter of FY17, collection efficiency in the sample only improved marginally to 90.6 per cent in March. And while collections should have improved across the board, states such as Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu saw a declining trend.

“While MFIs do reflect some extent what is happening in the informal sector, it is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Sen.

The situation in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka was worse. CARE’s analysis shows in Uttar Pradesh, 32.3 per cent of the portfolio was at risk in March, as payments had not been paid for more than 30 days. In Maharashtra, the figure was 31 per cent.

Other experts agreed. “There was a weakness in the MFI segment even prior to That got magnified post-November 8,” said Mithilendu Jha, associate director, India Ratings (Ind-Ra). “The farmer could not reap the benefits of a good monsoon because of ”

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, together contribute 90 per cent of default in the stressed transactions rated by Ind-Ra.