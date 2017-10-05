'Infy asked to gear up for GST returns filing rush'

Infosys, which is managing the IT infrastructure of the GST Network portal, has been asked to deploy more resources to handle the last-minute rush for filing of final GST returns for July.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who leads the group of ministers (GoM) set up to look into the technical issues faced by the GST Network (GSTN), also said GSTN would send reminder text messages to two million businesses which are yet to file GST returns for July.

"We appeal to people to file the returns on time. has prepared a list of businesses who are

yet to file returns. GSTN will be sending out mobile messages to these two lakh businesses reminding them to file returns,” he said.

The has asked to be prepared to handle the load that would come for filing between October 11 to 31.