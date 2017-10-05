JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Urvashi Sahni wins social entrepreneur award
Business Standard

'Infy asked to gear up for GST returns filing rush'

The GoM has asked Infosys to be prepared to handle the load that would come for GSTR-2 filing between October 11 to 31

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

GST. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
GST. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Infosys, which is managing the IT infrastructure of the GST Network portal, has been asked to deploy more resources to handle the last-minute rush for filing of final GST returns for July.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, who leads the group of ministers (GoM) set up to look into the technical issues faced by the GST Network (GSTN), also said GSTN would send reminder text messages to two million businesses which are yet to file GST returns for July.

"We appeal to people to file the returns on time. Infosys has prepared a list of businesses who are 
yet to file returns. GSTN will be sending out mobile messages to these two lakh businesses reminding them to file returns,” he said. 

The GoM has asked Infosys to be prepared to handle the load that would come for GSTR-2 filing between October 11 to 31.
First Published: Thu, October 05 2017. 02:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements