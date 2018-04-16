Intra-state e-way bill rolled out in five states from Sunday

requirement for intra-state movement of goods has been rolled out in five states from Sunday.

The bill for inter-state movement of goods valued over Rs 50,000 was rolled out on April 1. The Goods and Services Council had decided on a staggered roll out of starting with five states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh,

From midnight till 5 pm on Sunday, about 0.24 million (both inter state and intra-state) was generated on the portal, an official said.

The official said there was not much increase in the generation of bill on Sunday on account of intra-state roll out.

On the day of inter-state roll out of on April 1, about 0.28 million such bills were generated in 24 hours.

The official said one reason for not much increase in the number could be because has mandated for intra-state movement for only 19 items. These items include edible oil, oil cakes, ceramic tiles, iron and steel, processed tobacco, gutkha, cigarette, cement, timber products, tea, marble and granite.





ALSO READ: E-way bills hit truck dispatches; inter-state movement down 15%

Since the roll out of for inter-state movement of goods from April 1, more than 9.1 million bills have been generated till Saturday. Karnataka is the only state which had rolled out system for intra-state movement of goods from April 1.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure and would help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis, the provision of the (GST) was first introduced on February 1.

However, its implementation was put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating permits. With several states also starting to generate intra-state e-way bills on the portal, the system developed a snag.

Since then, the platform has been made more robust so that it can handle load of as many as 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills daily without any glitch.