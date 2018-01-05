Investment to reduce further in last two quarters of FY18

Total in the country represented by gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is slated to be 29 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017-18 (Rs 37,651 billion), lower than 29.4 per cent achieved (provisional) in the first half (April–September), according to the first advance estimate of national income for the financial year.

This means that the rate in the second half of the financial year (October 2017–March 2018) is expected to fall below 29 per cent of the GDP, representing a slowdown in in the later part of the year (chart 1).

The estimate of as a percentage of GDP is the lowest since 2004-05, when it was 28.7 per cent of the GDP (2004-05 series). The rate of has come down from 31.3 per cent in the first year under the current government (chart 2).

However, the growth in at 4.5 per cent has shown a marginal improvement over the 2.4 per cent growth achieved in 2016-17.

“Investments are unlikely to see an improvement. Only a gradual pickup is foreseen”, CARE ratings said in its report on the advance estimate.

The share of consumption in the GDP has remained fairly constant, with private consumption expenditure reducing marginally, while government consumption increasing.

Growth in consumption has however reduced, pulling down the overall GDP growth to 6.5 per cent. Private consumption is expected to grow 6.3 per cent in FY18 as against 8.7 per cent, while the reduction in government consumption growth is sharp: from 20.5 per cent in the previous financial year to 8.5 per cent in FY18.

Discrepancies in the estimation of GDP have shot up again from Rs 839 billion in FY17 to Rs 2004 billion in FY18. Discrepancies as a share of GDP rose to 1.5 per cent of the GDP in FY18, surprisingly up from 0.7 per cent in FY17, the year when demonetisation was implemented.

had attributed the inevitability of discrepancies to delay in data reporting and availability while talking about the national accounts of FY16.

Coming back to investment, data on which component of capital formation is expected to cause the lag is not clear yet. Data till 2015-16 show that household investments are falling consistently over years (chart 3), affecting overall in



