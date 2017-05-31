Iron ore exports begin to revive as govt scales down restrictions

Miners are returning to world market after a near collapse of exports in the wake of the mining ban

The government has scaled down the restrictions on exports and mining has picked up in Goa and Karnataka. China was the principal reason for the galloping rise in India’s exports of iron ore since the beginning of the new millennium, hitting a high of 117.37 million tonnes in 2009-10. Soon, a combination of Supreme Court orders and state government fiats banning mining in Goa and Karnataka and imposing a raft of restrictions on mining activities in Odisha and Jharkhand led to a near total collapse in exports. As if all this was not enough, Indian ore priced itself ...

Kunal Bose