Living in Delhi or Mumbai? Start a business in just 4 days from March

Govt planning to slash number of days required to start a biz in Mumbai, Delhi from current 26 days

The central government plans to cut to four the number of days taken to start a business in Delhi or Mumbai, from the current average of 26 days. The department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) aims to do so via a combination of measures -- streamlining the application process, single-window clearance and more digitisation. Ramesh Abhishek, the department’s secretary, has told state commerce ministers and officials these would be in place by March. He has also asked states for ‘detailed business process engineering’ to overhaul the current process in this ...

Subhayan Chakraborty