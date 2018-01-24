Major airlines come on board in Udan 2; Uttarakhand biggest beneficiary

Major scheduled stole the show in the second round of bidding for the regional connectivity scheme, winning 41 out of 67 bids. Fifteen operators will operate on 502 routes and connect 70 airports and heliports, most of which are not well connected by now. Operators include IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways, state-owned Alliance Air and helicopter company Pawan Hans. Alliance Air won four bids and Pawan Hans 11. “The biggest outcome of this round of bidding is that UDAN is slowly moving towards becoming a scheme that is not dependent on subsidy and one that attracts without zero viability gap funding,” said Minister of State for Among the states, was the biggest beneficiary with 15 of its remote airports being connected. North-eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will have eight and five of their unserved airports connected. Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said the government had prioritised connectivity in remote areas, especially in the north-eastern region and hill states. “As most of these places lack airfields, we made the scheme attractive for helicopters. The result is that we have many airports from remote regions being connected,” he said.

Kargil, famous for the India-Pakistan war in 1999, will be connected with Srinagar for the first time. Other remote places like Pasighat, Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh), Jiribam, Moreh (Manipur), Pakyong (Sikkim) will also be connected.