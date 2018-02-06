Natural gas and real estate may come under GST net, says FM Arun Jaitley

on Monday said and real estate, which are currently exempt from the goods and services tax (GST), could be brought under its purview first, followed by and and at a later date. Speaking at an event organised by industry body FICCI, Jaitley also said there would be some two-or three anti-evasion measures put in place with regard to the GST, to ensure better compliance. ALSO READ: GST: What is an e-way bill and why is it important? All you need to know “So far the mood of most of the states is not in favour of including and But I’m sure as the experience moves on, and (which includes land)… these are areas which are to be brought in and then probably at some stage we will try for and and potable alcohol,” Jaitley said. These four items, along with electricity, are currently out of the ambit of GST, and both the Centre and states continue to levy duties on them since they are big revenue earners. Jaitley also said that as the e-way bill system matures and the anti-evasion measures are put in place, the compliance level on will show automatic improvement. “With the anti-evasion measures in place I think collections will improve. And therefore sticking to the fiscal deficit targets in the coming year would be much easier than what it was in the current year.” Commenting on the criticism following the budget, especially the new flagship National Health Protection Scheme, the said: “Making the is a tough exercise. However, commenting on the is quite simple.

You are expected to spend more, tax less, and yet maintain fiscal prudence.” The new will cover over 100 million poor and vulnerable families (around 500 million beneficiaries), providing coverage of up to Rs 500,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. ALSO READ: Modicare: New health insurance plan may cost Centre, states $1.71 bn a year