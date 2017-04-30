Niti Aayog recommends hiring talent from private sector for govt jobs

Policy think-tank has suggested outsourcing of to private hands in order to reduce dependence on the government administrative machinery.

It has also recommended induction of specialists into the governance system through lateral entry, a move which, it says, will bring "competition to the established career bureaucracy".

In its draft report on a three-year action agenda made public recently, the has set a target of full- digitisation of governance-related works by the end of 2018- 19.

Civil service is the backbone of the government and it needs to be empowered to make quick decisions and implement them. Sustained high levels of performance can only be achieved if it is objectively measured with high performance rewarded and poor reprimanded, it said.

"Today, rising complexity of the economy has meant that policy-making is a specialised activity. Therefore, it is essential that specialists be inducted into the system through lateral entry.