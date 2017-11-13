October retail inflation touches 7-month high

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation
rose to this financial year’s highest rate of 3.58 per cent in October, from 3.28 per cent in September, food and fuel prices
increasing at a higher pace.
This could stop the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) from cutting rates
in its policy review next month to spur falling industrial growth.
However, inflation
in various household goods and services declined, implying the goods and services tax (GST) did not have much impact. The GST Council’s recent decision to cut the rates
on around 200 items is likely to further dampen the rate of price rise of these items.
Food inflation
moved up to 1.9 per cent in October from 1.25 per cent in September. The main reason was vegetable prices, with inflation
in these up from 3.92 per cent to 7.4 per cent. Onions and tomatoes appear the main causes, though the government did not issue the details.
Elsewhere among food items, prices
moved in a narrow range. Pulses continued to show a fall in prices
at a higher pace, of 23.1 per cent compared to 22.5 per cent in September.
Inflation
in fuel and light was up at 6.36 per cent from 5.56 per cent as global crude oil prices
rose and despite the cut in excise duty. The average price of the Indian basket of crude oil rose to $56.06 a barrel in October from $54.52 in September.
The effect of house rent allowance (HRA) on rent was visible as inflation
under this head rose to 6.6 per cent, from 6.1 per cent.
Inflation
in household goods and services such as health, transport and communication, recreation & amusement and education declined in October. However, inflation
in personal care and effects rose to 3.3 per cent, from 2.95 per cent. This could start declining from this week, as most of these products will attract less GST.
The RBI
had projected inflation
to rise to 4.2-4.6 per cent in the second half of the financial year (October to March). Inflation
was less than that in October but, as mentioned earlier, the rise could stop the central bank from cutting rates
to push growth. The rise in the Index of Industrial Production fell to 3.8 per cent in September, from 4.2 per cent in August.
