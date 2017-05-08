Oracle to help Jharkhand become start-up hub

In a bid to improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage startup investments
in the state, the Jharkhand
government and tech major Oracle
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday.
Oracle
will offer its support to the state through its portfolio of technology solutions — including Oracle
Cloud — which are already empowering governments globally.
"We want to be the top choice with global companies for investments
and be India's start-up
hub. Oracle's rich global experience, technology expertise and strong capabilities, make them ideal partners for us," Chief Minister Raghubar Das
told reporters here.
The MoU was signed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Secretary, state IT and e-governance and Shailender Kumar, regional managing director of Oracle
India, in the presence of Das and Oracle
Chief Executive Safra Catz
at Oracle
OpenWorld (OOW) event here.
The state administration intends to use Oracle's cloud-based solutions to build a platform to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.
The move will help new startups using Oracle
Cloud-based platforms to operationalise citizen services and start-up
centres.
"Oracle
is looking forward to working with Jharkhand's administration to support entrepreneurship, create opportunity, and improve services for its citizens, as we have done with governments around the world," added Catz.
