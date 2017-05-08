TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt mulls more teeth to ED, I-T
Business Standard

Oracle to help Jharkhand become start-up hub

To improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage start-up investments in the state

IANS  |  New Delhi 

In a bid to improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage startup investments in the state, the Jharkhand government and tech major Oracle signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday.

Oracle will offer its support to the state through its portfolio of technology solutions — including Oracle Cloud — which are already empowering governments globally.

"We want to be the top choice with global companies for investments and be India's start-up hub. Oracle's rich global experience, technology expertise and strong capabilities, make them ideal partners for us," Chief Minister Raghubar Das told reporters here.

The MoU was signed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Secretary, state IT and e-governance and Shailender Kumar, regional managing director of Oracle India, in the presence of Das and Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz at Oracle OpenWorld (OOW) event here.

The state administration intends to use Oracle's cloud-based solutions to build a platform to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The move will help new startups using Oracle Cloud-based platforms to operationalise citizen services and start-up centres.

"Oracle is looking forward to working with Jharkhand's administration to support entrepreneurship, create opportunity, and improve services for its citizens, as we have done with governments around the world," added Catz.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Oracle to help Jharkhand become start-up hub

To improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage start-up investments in the state

To improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage start-up investments in the state
In a bid to improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage startup investments in the state, the Jharkhand government and tech major Oracle signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday.

Oracle will offer its support to the state through its portfolio of technology solutions — including Oracle Cloud — which are already empowering governments globally.

"We want to be the top choice with global companies for investments and be India's start-up hub. Oracle's rich global experience, technology expertise and strong capabilities, make them ideal partners for us," Chief Minister Raghubar Das told reporters here.

The MoU was signed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Secretary, state IT and e-governance and Shailender Kumar, regional managing director of Oracle India, in the presence of Das and Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz at Oracle OpenWorld (OOW) event here.

The state administration intends to use Oracle's cloud-based solutions to build a platform to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The move will help new startups using Oracle Cloud-based platforms to operationalise citizen services and start-up centres.

"Oracle is looking forward to working with Jharkhand's administration to support entrepreneurship, create opportunity, and improve services for its citizens, as we have done with governments around the world," added Catz.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Oracle to help Jharkhand become start-up hub

To improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage start-up investments in the state

In a bid to improve citizen services, increase employment and encourage startup investments in the state, the Jharkhand government and tech major Oracle signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday.

Oracle will offer its support to the state through its portfolio of technology solutions — including Oracle Cloud — which are already empowering governments globally.

"We want to be the top choice with global companies for investments and be India's start-up hub. Oracle's rich global experience, technology expertise and strong capabilities, make them ideal partners for us," Chief Minister Raghubar Das told reporters here.

The MoU was signed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Secretary, state IT and e-governance and Shailender Kumar, regional managing director of Oracle India, in the presence of Das and Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz at Oracle OpenWorld (OOW) event here.

The state administration intends to use Oracle's cloud-based solutions to build a platform to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth.

The move will help new startups using Oracle Cloud-based platforms to operationalise citizen services and start-up centres.

"Oracle is looking forward to working with Jharkhand's administration to support entrepreneurship, create opportunity, and improve services for its citizens, as we have done with governments around the world," added Catz.

image
Business Standard
177 22