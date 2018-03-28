Organic food exports surge; certification remains a major issue

At a time when India's overall agriculture exports have been stagnating since 2015-16, there is segment within it that has been growing by leaps and bounds. Export of organic foods has risen by almost 25 per cent between 2015-16 and 2016-17 from Rs 19.76 billion to Rs 24.78 billion at a time when overall farm exports grew by less than one per cent from Rs 1,074.31 billion to just Rs 1,084.26 billion, official data showed. Though it is a very small portion of India’s overall agriculture export basket (less than 3 per cent), has shown a consistent increase the last few years. In fact, in the past decade, exports have grown from around Rs 5 billion a year to almost Rs 25 billion. Soybean seeds and raw cotton make up almost half these exports while spices, tea, pulses, cereals and millets constitute the remaining. “US and EU, along with Canada, are the major destinations for India’s exports, which have a lot of potential,” Pankaj Agarwal, co-founder of Just Organik, a Gurgaon-based organic firm says. He feels unless there is proper synergy between various agencies and bodies working for the promotion of in India and abroad, the sector cannot grow. Certification by a multitude of authorities remains a big problem for the sector. Recently, the (FSSAI) said in a notification that any product that hasn’t been certified by it and does not carry a label on its organic status can’t be sold. produced by small farmers and some that have been self-certified, in a process called PGS certification, are exempted from this. Activists have termed the notification retrograde and something that can impede the growth of organic produce in the country. It isn't just for domestic sales that this problem persists.

Even for exports, traders and industry players have to deal with a multitude of authorities and rules and bylaws, which complicates the entire process and leads to cost escalation.