Over 1,400 units, amounting to around three-fourths of the overall registered across the country, are facing the threat of closure due to the Goods and Services Tax's (GST's) ambit being expanded to all branded food products.

Earlier, the Council had announced "nil" duty on loose and "registered but without trademark" branded packs, which prompted many registered trademark brands to surrender their licenses to come out of the tax net. These mills have neither registered their brand with the local or national authorities nor received any "trademark" to recognise their brands. However, they continued to sell their product under a brand that they claim to be the local one.

To arrest this trend of surrendering their licensed brands to avoid tax payment, the Council on September 9 clarified that "brands registered as on May 15, 2017, will be considered for five per cent of irrespective of whether or not such brand is subsequently deregistered". The Council further clarified that even brands registered under the Copyright Act, 2017, would attract five per cent

"The clarification in September brings all brands under the levy of five per cent with retrospective effect from July 1, the date of the implementation of the Since have already sold their product with "nil" duty, it is difficult to collect on the product they have already sold to consumers. They would have to pay from their pocket, which would force at least three-fourths of to shut down," said D Manikchand Gadiya, managing director of North Karnataka Roller Flour Mills, which sells besan (gram flour), atta (flour), and maida (wheat flour) under the "Diamond" brand.

Approximately 1,400 across the country are processing wheat for selling in loose with some private label. Since the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (Fssai) has mandated to print details of ingredients along with contact details of the manufacturers and distributors on the packet, printing of these details is treated as "actionable claim". This means consumers can approach the manufacturers and distributors for claiming damages in case of any quality deterioration resulting in an effect on their health.





"We are not sure whether the applicability of rate is with retrospective effect from July 1. We would await a clarification on the same. If the is made effective from July 1, it would be very difficult for mills to sustain their businesses. The industry wants a clear definition of branded and unbranded products," said Veena Sharma, the secretary of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India.

Industry sources estimate around 2,000 roller working across the country, of which around 600 may have a registered trademark. The remaining 1,400 roller are engaged in the production of atta, maida, and besan for selling in loose for bread and other processed food manufacturers.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manikchand said, "It is impossible to survive with five per cent of as these local brands do not carry any premium over loose products. These are sold under small packets, which become easier for transport and handling for both producers and consumers. The name contained on the packet is just an identification of the packet. Hence, a clarification is needed whether a trademark holder can also produce non-registered brand."

Many have shut down their factories due to concerns over business viability. They claim margins of two-three per cent for processing wheat to manufacture flour. Industry sources said that a large multinational company with nationwide brand presence has written to the Council and also the finance minister over the fear of massive tax evasion due to the sale of packaged flour, maida, and besan without

"It is very difficult to survive with five per cent of levy. It will have a massive impact on flour mills," said Gopal Lal Seth Mohata, the president of the Maharashtra Roller Association.