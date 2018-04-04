Over 1.7 million e-way bills generated in the last three days after launch

Over 1.7 million bills for inter-state movement of goods have been generated by businesses and transporters since the launch of the GST anti-evasion measure on April 1, an said today.

The number of bills generated on its platform has been steadily rising with 2.59 lakh bills on April 1, followed by about 650,000 and 815,000 bills in the subsequent two days.

Among states, tops the list of bill generation with 360,000 bills generated during April 1-3, followed by at 265,000 bills.

is the only state which has also launch bill for intra-state movement of goods, along with inter-state.

"Going by the trend, the total number of bills generation is likely to touch 900,000 today. On a daily basis, we are expecting a 5-10 per cent increase in the generation of bills," an told

From April 1, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 have been mandated to generate an bill, which would be required to be presented to a GST inspector, if asked.

This is being touted as an anti-evasion measure and would help boost collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.

The GST Council, last month, decided on a staggered roll out of the bill starting with inter-state from April 1 and intra-state from April 15.

The said a decision on which states should be in the first phase of intra-state roll out would be decided after stabilisation of the current bill system for movement of goods from one state to another.

"We are seeing an uptrend in bill generation. Once the number of such bill generation plateaus, a decision on intra-state launch would be taken," the added.

Abhishek Jain, Partner at EY, said the bill roll out has been smooth, in line with the government's promise of setting in motion a stabilised system.

"The strategy of the government to introduce inter-state bills in phase 1 and intra-state in later phases has worked out pretty well," Jain said.

The bill provision of the (GST) was first introduced on February 1. However, its implementation was put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating permits.

With several states also starting to generate intra-state bills on the portal, the system developed a snag.

Since then, the platform has been made more robust so that it can handle as many as 75 lakh inter-state bills daily without any glitch.

"Second innings of bills is having a smooth run, and overall response from trade and industry is encouraging. In the last couple of days, not even a single grievance has come in on the technology front," Partner, Rajat Mohan, said.

Data retrieved from bills would also support the government build analytics around collections on a real-time basis, Mohan added.

The implementation of the nationwide bill mechanism under GST regime is being done by GST Network in association with the (NIC).