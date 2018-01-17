Over 77% of 12.5 mn population got their Aadhaar cards in J&K: Centre

The government on Wednesday said over 77 per cent of 12.5 million population have got their cards generated in the state and efforts were on to cover the remaining population. In a written reply to National Conference MLA Devender Singh Rana, Information Technology minister Imran Raza Ansari said there are 329 enrolment centres operational in the state. "As per the 2011 census, the total population of is 12.5 million out of which 9.7 million cards have been generated, while the remaining people shall be covered in the coming months," Ansari said. "All the citizens residing in the state will be enrolled for Till date 77.61 per cent of population vis-a-vis 2011 census have got their generated," he said. The minister said there is 5.96 per cent generation in 0-5 age group, 59.91 per cent in 5-18 age group and 99.42 in 18 and above age group. The government is already conducting enrolment through 329 enrolment centres in the state located in every district, he said. Ansari said the government was targeting the enrolment of less than 18 years of age group by establishing enrolment centres in the Anganwari centers and schools of the state. The mission directror of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan have been made registrars by the (UIDAI) for enrolment. He said the mission director of the ICDS and social welfare department would set up 141 permanent enrolment centers, 500 mobile enrolment centers in the ICDS projects and also conduct enrolment through nearly 1,800 mobile enrolment staff. The school education department through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was in the process of setting up 200 enrolment centers for the purpose, he said. In addition, the minister said the enrolment centers are being opened in over 158 bank branches of various banks and 87 post offices of the state have been identified for covering the left out the population by the postal department.