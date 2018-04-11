PM Modi bats for responsible energy pricing by oil producing countries

At a time when global oil prices have been on the boil, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has asked the oil producing countries to adopt “responsible pricing”.

“We need to move towards responsible pricing that will balance the interest of producers and consumers,” Modi said, in his inaugural address at the 16th (IEF) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Transparent pricing of oil and gas was necessary to serve the humanity, as a large number of people still had no access to energy, he said, adding that artificially distorting the price was self-defeating.

It is in the interest of producers that other economies keep growing steadily and rapidly, the PM pointed out. “Use this platform to build a global consensus on responsible pricing that will serve the mutual interest.”

Modi’s concern emerged as the central narrative at the event when Khalid A Al-Falih, minister of energy and mineral resources of Saudi Arabia, made his comment on the controversial issue of Asian Premium. India has been raising the issue of Asian Premium in global platforms as Asian countries pay up to $6 a barrel more than the US or European refiners to the West Asian producers.

“We do not price crude on absolute terms of a benchmark crude. It (Asian Premium) is just a method of pricing based on supply and demand and sometimes with more supply we give crude on discount as well,” the minister said.

Citing India’s growth rate of 7-8%, Modi said the country was committed to initiatives linked to climate change and that it was a frontrunner in curbing emissions.

Underscoring the need for energy in an accessible and affordable way, the PM said the launch of an international solar alliance was a move towards that. “Currently, India is the fastest-growing economy. That means our energy consumption will also increase.”

According to a recent report by the (IEA), India and China would together constitute nearly 50% of the rise in global oil demand over the next five years.

Adding to the debate of clean affordable energy, Petroleum Minister later said India wanted affordability along with market security in the long-term.

Echoing the PM’s sentiment, IEA’s Executive Director said if prices spiked, it would neither be good for the producers nor the suppliers. He added that a second wave of shale oil revolution was on its way, with the US set to contribute two-thirds of the global oil demand in the next five years.