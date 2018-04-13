Population policy: 15th Finance Commission mired in controversy

A massive political showdown has been initiated between the and the Centre regarding the 15th Finance Commission’s use of the 2011 Census as mandated by its terms of reference instead of the 1971 Census used by the 14th Finance Commission and the ones before it.

allege that the shift will work against the states that have worked towards population control. Finance ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have met on a common platform and plan to invite Tamil Nadu, Telangana, as well as other non-BJP states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab to join them.

From 1971 to 2011, India’s population grew 120.8 per cent. According to the table, the southern and eastern states, and Punjab, have seen population growth below national average, while the northern and western states have seen population rise above the national average.





*Andhra Pradesh (undivided); Sources: Census of India, indiabudget.gov.in