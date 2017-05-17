Railways goes corporate, will scrap Rs 30,000 cr social subsidy

In order to move towards a more corporate mode of functioning, is looking for options to do away with social sector subsidies to the tune of more than Rs 30,000 crore. According to sources, it is in talks with two financial institutions to conduct a third party study on this.

This is part of the strategy by the government to run railways on a more corporate mode of approach, based on a report submitted by the Committee in 2015. Already one round of discussion has happened between the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and railway officials regarding the way to go ahead with the assessment.

“We are in talks with two financial institutes, regarding a third party study on ways to reduce or do away with the subsidies. If railways is a commercial entity, social obligation should not be a baggage for it,” said an official source close to the development. Late last year, Railway Minister had written to the finance ministry stating that social sector subsidies should be borne by the ministries concerned. According to reports, railways currently recover only 57 per cent on the cost of passenger services, while on suburban it comes to around 40 per cent.

“Once the reports are submitted, we will approach finance ministry with our demands. The idea is, if we are giving subsidy to defence person, it should be absorbed by the concerned ministry,” he added. This comes after the Modi government merged the with the Union Budget, doing away with a 92-year-old tradition. This was following the proposal by Debroy panel, which stated that a separate budget would be easier to segregate the railways’ social responsibility from its operational finances. Subsidy for senior citizens, sports persons and women only comes to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore, according to estimates.

This is yet another reform measure in Prabhu’s menu after the government cleared the proposal to set up a rail regulator called the (RDA). will decide over tariff determination, ensuring fair play and level playing field for stakeholder investment in the railways, setting efficiency and performance standards and dissemination of information.

This comes at a time when the railways has posted its worst operating ratio in 16 years at 96.9 per cent in 2016-17. This was mainly due to the impact of social burden and seventh pay commission impact. Operating ratio is gauged on the basis of money spent on every hundred rupees. In fact, it has already appointed an international consultancy firm to come up with a new performance index other than operating ratio.

“Despite all this, our loading has increased from 1104 million tonne (MT) in 2015-16 to 1109 MT in 2016-17. We are also giving extra focus on non-fare revenue. The major concern for us is the increasing subsidy burden only, while the impact of pay commission will be there in 2017-18 also to the tune of about Rs 15000 crore,” said another official.

Key Social Service Obligations

Non-Suburban Passenger Services — Concessions to various categories of passengers. Senior citizens, Students, Recipients of gallantry awards; National Sports awards; Participants of National and State sports tournaments; Shram awardees; War widows; Patients suffering from cancer, TB, other serious diseases; Handicapped persons; Press correspondents; Concessions to military personnel North East etc.

Sub-urban Passenger services — Fares of various classes of tickets lower than system costs, Season Ticket Concessions to sub urban passengers

Goods Services — Carriage of essential commodities at concessional rates, Concessions to Postal traffic, military traffic, registered newspapers & magazines, North East etc

Uneconomic branch lines — Continued operations of uneconomic branch lines

(Source: Indian Railways)