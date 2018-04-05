RBI monetary policy review: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6%; highlights

In its first bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), headed by Governor Urjit Patel, on Thursday kept unchanged the key repo rate at 6 per cent and cash reserve ratio at 4 per cent. Also, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 5.75 per cent.



The MPC, which started its 2-day meeting on Wednesday amid little hope of a rate cut, given a hardening in global crude oil prices, voted 5-1 in favour of the status quo in policy rates. The only member of the MPC to vote for a rate cut was Michael Patra, who favoured a 25-basis-point reduction in repo.

The has maintained the status-quo on the key short-term borrowing rate (repo) in its last three policy meets. The benchmark lending rate was reduced by 0.25 percentage points to 6 per cent last August, bringing it to a 6-year low.

Repo rate is the rate at which the lends money to commercial banks, and CRR is the amount banks have to mandatorily maintain with the



The six-member committee met against the backdrop of the government's assertion that both the fiscal deficit and the revenue shortfall in 2017-18 woudl be lower than the upwardly revised estimates given in the Union Budget.

The government has also announced that its market borrowing would be only Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the April-September period of 2018-19 as against Rs 3.72 lakh crore it had borrowed in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, 2017-18, ended on March 31.

Also, Skymet Weather has projected a normal monsoon, indicating good agriculture output and less pressure on prices.



The decision of the MPC was on expected lines. Earlier, it had been reported that there was a clear consensus that the would maintain the status quo on Thursday.



A Business Standard poll of 15 economists and treasurers had, however, shown that there was a narrow chance that the central bank may cut rates in the future.



Any change in rates or stance was not expected in the first bi-monthly monetary policy review for 2018-19, it was reported by Business Standard earlier. But the inflation trajectory surprised many and stagnant growth could compel the to go for a rate cut later, some economists had said.



Here are the key highlights of the RBI’s first bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2018-19:



* Key lending rate (repo) unchanged at 6%



* Reverse repo rate remains at 5.75% and marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and Bank Rate at 6.25%



* The monetary policy's stance has been neutral



* In the fuel and light group, inflation in respect of liquefied petroleum gas declined in line with international price movements. Furthermore, the rate of increase in prices of firewood and chips, and dung cake moderated.



* Models suggest that FY20 real GDP growth will be in the range of 7.4-7.9 per cent



Highlights of the MPC's press conference on the first bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2018-19:



Governor said



* Financial market volatility and potential trade wars pose a threat to output



* Near-term outlook on crude price volatility uncertain



* GDP growth in FY18 was lower; investment demand accelerated in the second half of FY18



* Recent high frequency indicators point to further strengthening. Industrial activity has rebounded



Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said:



* Surplus liquidity will continue decline



* is using multiple tools to absorb liquidity



* System liquidity has been almost neutral since December

The apex bank is expected to target key concerns such as high global crude prices, inflation, and rising bond yields, among other things.

