Retail inflation falls to record low in new series

RBI might still opt to hold repo rate: Experts

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation declined to a record low of sub-three per cent in the new series. However, economists said, the central bank’s (MPC) might still hold the in its review next month.



dropped to 2.99 per cent in April against 3.89 per cent in March, on lower rate of price rise in food items, including pulses and vegetables. The inflation had stood at 5.47 per cent in April 2016.



The (CSO), which releases the data on Friday, has revised upwards March inflation to 3.89 per cent from 3.81 per cent.



However, economists said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would still not cut the and would wait for more data on monsoon, the impact of the proposed goods and services tax (GST) and the yet-to-be-implemented Pay Commission's report on allowances on prices. “We continue to believe that the would not change its at least till the unknowns of monsoon, and allowances from the Pay Commission are fully factored into the headline CPI numbers," Indranil Pan, chief economist, IDFC Bank, said. Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA, said the MPC might choose to wait until the effects of the and the revision in house rent allowance on inflation become clearer, and opt for a pause in the June 2017 policy review.



The six-member MPC factors in the retail data while deciding the bi-monthly monetary policy review. In its policy review on April 7, the panel had left the repo rate, or the benchmark lending rate, unchanged at 6.25 per cent for the third time in a row, citing upside risk to inflation. The next policy is scheduled on June 7.



The mandate of the is to contain inflation at four per cent, with a margin of two per cent on the either side. Pulses and products recorded a sharp fall in prices in April, with deflation of 15.94 per cent, while vegetable prices fell 8.59 per cent.



The comparative figures for March read (-)12.42 per cent and (-)7.24 per cent, respectively.



Fruit prices grew by 3.78 per cent in April, slower than 9.35 per cent in March.



For cereals and products, the rate of price rise in April, at 5.06 per cent, was lower than 5.38 per cent in the previous month. For meat and fish, the inflation print came in at 1.90 per cent during the reported month, from 2.96 per cent in March. Overall food inflation for April was at 0.61 per cent, against 1.93 per cent previously.



In the fuel and light category, the inflation reading in April stood at 6.13 per cent, higher than 5.56 per cent in March.



Indivjal Dhasmana